Reserve Bank Of India Says 88% Of Rs 2,000 Notes Returned Since May

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday 88 per cent of the country's highest denomination 2000 rupee currency notes worth $38.17 billion have been returned since its decision to withdraw them from circulation.

The RBI said in May it would withdraw these high-value notes, permitting their exchange or deposit until Sept. 30.

The total value of 2,000 rupee notes in circulation was down to Rs 3.56 lakh crore as of May 19 from Rs 3.62 lakh crore as on March 31, the end of the last fiscal year, central bank said in a statement.

Currently, Rs 42,000 crore worth of these notes are in circulation, it said.

Banknote distribution statistics

Data collected from major banks indicate that about 87 per cent of the banknotes received by lenders was in the form of deposits, while around 13 per cent had been exchanged for other denominations, the RBI said.

The 2000-rupee denominated notes were introduced in 2016 with the intention to replenish the Indian economy's currency in circulation after the government's shock move to demonetise the economy by scrapping high-value banknotes.

However, the central bank has frequently said that it wants to reduce high value notes in circulation and had stopped printing 2000 rupee notes over the past four years.