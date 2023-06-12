Retail Inflation Eases To 25-month Low 4.25% In May

India's retail inflation cooled down to 25-month low of 4.25 per cent in May from 4.7 per cent in the previous month, data released by ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MOSPI) showed on Monday, June 12. Food prices witnessed a sharp decline as food inflation cooled down to 2.91 per cent in May from 3.84 per cent during the previous month.

This is the fourth straight month when retail inflation has declined and the third month in a row that Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation remained within the RBI's comfort zone of below 6 per cent.

At 4.25 per cent, retail inflation is the lowest since April 2021 when it was 4.23 per cent.

The government has tasked the central bank to ensure retail inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

“The slew of positive developments continues for India. After a robust growth rate, status-quo of the MPC. We now have the retail inflation cooling to a 25-month low. Food and fuel price inflation cooling has primarily led to a fall in the headline figure. The core inflation too cooled off to a 5 per cent level," said Nish Bhatt, founder & CEO, of Millwood Kane International.

Inflation for the food basket was at 2.91 per cent in May, lower than 3.84 per cent in April. The food basket accounts for nearly half of the CPI.

Inflation in fuel and light eased to 4.64 per cent, from 5.52 per cent in April.

Last week, the Reserve Bank kept policy rates unchanged at 6.5 per cent and projected retail inflation for the current fiscal to average at 5.1 per cent, with June quarter inflation pegged at 4.6 per cent.

RBI monitors retail inflation to set interest rates.

In separate development, India's industrial production rose 4.2 per cent in April, according to the official data released on Monday.

Factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew 6.7 per cent in April 2022.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output increased by 4.9 per cent in April 2023.

(With PTI inputs)