Retail consumption and recovery continued to increase in H1 2023, supported by robust discretionary spending. During the first half of the year, there was a noticeable increase in space take-up, and investment-grade supply addition maintained its growth trajectory.

Real estate consulting firm CBRE South Asia, in its report, ‘India Retail figures H1 2023’, has highlighted real estate growth, trends, and dynamics across the retail sector in India.

The report found that Delhi-NCR’s retail leasing rose 65 per cent year-on-year (YoY) across investment-grade malls, high streets and standalone developments in January-June 2023 period (H1 2023). While the total leasing stood at 0.70 million square feet, as opposed to 0.42 million square feet in the corresponding period last year.

The city recorded a supply of 0.22 million square feet during the same period. Furthermore, among the industry segments in Delhi-NCR, fashion and apparel players drove leasing with a share of about 47 per cent, followed by luxury at 13 per cent, and food and beverage at 8 per cent.

Retail leasing across pan-India surges

The report highlighted that retail leasing pan-India witnessed a 24 per cent YoY growth in the same period, and a 15 per cent rise, as opposed to July-December 2022 period (H2 2022). The total leasing during H1 2023 stood at 2.90 million square feet, against 2.31 million square feet in the corresponding period last year.

“Despite global headwinds and looming uncertainty, India is poised for strong economic growth and sustained recovery during the endemic stage. Retailers have expressed positive leasing sentiments, indicating their strong interest in establishing new setups, expanding operations, and upgrading existing stores. The leasing performance displayed positive trends on a half-yearly basis as well, exhibiting a 15 per cent rise in space take-up compared to 2.49 million square feet of leasing recorded during H2 2022,” said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East and Africa, CBRE.

Bangalore led the leasing activity, followed by Delhi-NCR and Ahmedabad, accounting for nearly 65 per cent of the total absorption in H1 2023. The report added that supply surged 148 per cent on a YoY basis to 1.1 million square feet, and rose 8 per cent, against H2 2022.

The top eight cities also witnessed a surge of 8 per cent in mall completions on a half-yearly basis, mainly boosted by the increased appetite of shoppers. Ahmedabad led the growth in supply addition with a 73 per cent share, followed by Delhi-NCR at 20 per cent, according to the report.

“Going forward, the anticipated growth in mall supply coupled with encouraging consumer spending trends, especially during the festive season, is expected to further augment the sentiment for expansion among both international and domestic retailers who are well positioned in the market,” Magazine added.

Acknowledging the enormous potential of the Indian consumer market, international companies have continued to strengthen their presence in the country.

In April, Apple launched its first two stores in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR. During the same period, UK-based coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger also opened stores in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR. Canadian coffee brand Tim Hortons also debuted in India last year.

Furthermore, reports suggest that European luxury brand Balenciaga is set to open its first brick-and-mortar store in Delhi-NCR through its partnership with Reliance Brands. Paris-based Galeries Lafayette is also set to establish its presence in India by opening two stores in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR in collaboration with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail.

Ram Chandnani, Managing Director, Advisory & Transactions Services, CBRE India, said, “The retail leasing market presented notable trends and opportunities in the first half of the year. Retail leasing is expected to touch 5.5 – 6.0 million square feet in 2023, the highest level after the 2019 peak of 6.8 million square feet. It is expected that primary leasing in newly completed malls would remain the key driver of retail space demand in 2023. Led by strong demand for quality retail space, rental values increased on a half-yearly basis in select micro-markets across most cities. Additionally, Tier 2 cities are expected to gain greater traction as retailers recognise the potential of these markets.”

Prime assets will continue to gain traction

Strong flight-to-quality demand will keep retailers looking for high-quality retail locations in city centres and on prime high streets. While decentralised properties will continue to garner attention, the report anticipated that assets in great locations would outperform in 2023. Cost-conscious retailers will look for possibilities to open additional stores in secondary areas.

Retail supply chain optimisation to be new normal

As the final 50 feet remains one of the most expensive legs of the logistics journey, retailers can hedge against rising transportation costs by assigning a more active supply chain role to their brick-and-mortar stores. As consumers increasingly expect to be able to shop for any product, at any time, retailers will not only look to manage their expectations in-store but also upstream throughout the supply chain.

The report further pointed out that the retailers will continue to explore Tier 2, 3, and 4 markets. The reasons include population with increased spending potential, smart city recognition by the government, developing infrastructure and airport connectivity, availability of land and successful brand launches.