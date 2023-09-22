Revival Measures Could Be Derailed If Court Agrees To Lessors' Demands: Go First

Go First crisis: Wadia Group-owned Go First airline has said that its revival measures could be derailed if the court agrees to demands of aircraft lessors, according to a report by Reuters. The lessors are seeking certain records after jet parts went missing or faced deterioration, according to legal filings from the carrier.

After Go First was granted bankruptcy protection in May, foreign lessors have been locked in a legal tussle to repossess their aircraft. The bankruptcy protection has blocked lessors from recovering the 50-plus grounded Airbus planes.

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Capital and ACG Aircraft Leasing recently sought a Delhi court's intervention on the grounds that some parts had allegedly been "robbed" or that the jets were corroding. Even as the lessors are only allowed an occasional inspection of the grounded aircraft, they have asked the court to force Go First to supply maintenance and aircraft preservation records for their jets.

These demands of the lessors have been contested by Go First in the court saying it would be a time-consuming process that would hit its revival, legal filings by its bankruptcy officer Shailendra Ajmera showed.

Such requests "have far-reaching implications on the day-to-day affairs of Go First and will have a direct bearing on the going concern status of Go First," Ajmera said in court filings, asking for the lessors' pleas to be rejected. Getting such records is a "time taking exercise and would significantly divert the resources…from resumption of operations...to provision/inspection of documents/records to the lessors," he added.

The filings, submitted to the court on September 8 and September 17, are not public and have been reported by Reuters for the first time.

The airline's submissions are set to be heard later on Friday.

The world's second-largest aircraft lessor, SMBC, which also has some leased planes to Go First, warned in May that India's decision to block leasing firms from reclaiming the airline's planes would jolt the market and spark a confidence crisis.

(With Reuters Inputs)