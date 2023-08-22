Robust investment activity to drive growth in coming years, says Finance Ministry

The robustness of domestic investment is the result of the government’s continued emphasis on capital expenditure that reflects the long-term strategy of investing in productive assets and improving the business sentiment in the economy, Finance Ministry said in its Monthly Economic Review report for July.

"An increase in capital expenditure, investments in infrastructure and productive capacity have a large multiplier impact on growth and employment. Strong investment activity is expected to drive growth in the coming years," Finance Ministry said in a report.

Citing data from the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, Finance Ministry said, that every Rupee spent on capex leads to a cumulative multiplier effect of Rs 4.8 in the economy, while for the revenue expenditure, every rupee of outlay leads to a cumulative multiplier of 0.96.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) of July 2023, revised India’s real GDP growth forecast for FY24 by 20 basis points (bps), raising it from 5.9 per cent to 6.1 per cent.

Finance Ministry said that the positive revision was due to the momentum gained from stronger-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter of FY23, driven by robust domestic investment.

“The recent increase in capital expenditure of the Government is reflected in an increase in Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF). GFCF as per cent of GDP (at Constant Prices) stood at 34 per cent in FY23, the highest since FY14. The increase in GFCF supported India’s GDP growth even during the uncertain global economic scenario,” Finance Ministry added.

