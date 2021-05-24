Roche's COVID Antibody Cocktail Can Reduce Hospitalisation By 70 Per Cent: CEO Simpson

Intensifying the battle against the second wave of COVID-19 in India, Roche India and Cipla on Monday announced the launch of their Antibody Cocktail -- 'Casirivimab and Imdevimab' for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients in India. The first batch of the Antibody Cocktail has been made available in India and has been priced at Rs 59,750 per dose. The second batch is expected to be available in India by June. As per Cipla's official website, the antibody cocktail in total can potentially benefit 200,000 patients as each of the 100,000 packs that will be available in India offers treatment for two patients.

The launch of Antibody Cocktail comes after the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) on May 5 provided an Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for the antibody cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) in India. It has also received a EUA in the US and several EU countries. Cipla will distribute the product by leveraging its strong distribution strengths across the country. Following the announcement, Roche Pharma's Managing Director and CEO, V. Simpson Emmanuel talked to Republic TV and called the development 'very important' in terms of management of COVID-19.

'Roche’s Antibody Cocktail Can Reduce Hospitalisation of Mild COVID Patients By 70 Percent'

Talking to Republic TV, Roche Pharma India CEO & MD V. Simpson Emmanuel said that it is a major development in terms of COVID-19 management in India as the antibody cocktail can reduce the chances of hospitalisation of mild COVID-19 patients by 70 percent. "The antibody cocktail can be used in the treatment of mild and moderate COVID-19 patients who have a high-risk factor. Once you use this antibody cocktail you have an almost 70 percent reduction in the cases of hospitalisation as well as death. So it is a huge development as we can see a huge number of patients flooding the health care system. Managing these high-risk patients much before their condition worsens is going to be very important for India," said CEO Simpson.

'Important To Give This Cocktail Within 9 Days To Mild To Moderate COVID Patients'

Roche Pharma India CEO & MD, Simpson Emmanuel also outlined that timing to prescribe the cocktail is very crucial and said that the antibody cocktail should be prescribed to mild to moderate COVID patients within 9 days before their case becomes severe. "Once a person is detected with COVID within the next 9 days, it is important that before the condition worsens in mild to moderate condition these people will have to given this cocktail. It helps the patients to fight against the virus and does not let the situation progress to a severe stage. Ideally, if the patient is given this within 3 days that would be great but according to the label it can be given up to 7 days as well, " added Simpson.

On being asked how the people will get the antibody cocktail and where it will be available, Roche Pharma's Managing Director and CEO, V. Simpson said, "It depends upon the prescribing Physician, we at this point of time are not recommending anyone to come and pick-up product off the shelves. It needs to be with a valid prescription, it needs to be of confirmed patient of COVID."

How Roche Pharma's Antibody Cocktail Works?

"This is actually a neutralising antibody, these are selected from scientific data. If you give a vaccine the body produces anti-bodies and antibodies are one which actually helps against fighting any kind of virus. But in some cases you might not have an adequate amount of anti-body in your system, this is where you are actually supplementing your body from anti-bodies from the laboratories. These anti-bodies will work against the spike protein of the virus and will neutralise it from further replecating," said CEO Simpson adding that the antibody cocktail will also comorbidity patients.

Is the antibody cocktail also good for kids?

Roche Pharma India CEO & MD, Simpson Emmanuel answered, "This drug has been recommended for anyone above the age of 12 years with at least 40 kgs of weight.

During the interaction, Simpson Emmanuel also hinted that the pricing of the antibody cocktail might be further reduced if the Government of India will consider reducing or exempting the GST and custom duty on the medicine.