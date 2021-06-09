Rockwell Joins Dr Reddy’s For Sputnik V COVID Vaccine's Rollout; Will Provide Its Freezers

As the Dr Reddy-made Russian Sputnik V vaccine is all set to roll out soon across India, Hyderabad-based Rockwell Industries, a pioneering commercial cold chain appliance manufacturer joined hands with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, to provide its WHO PQS (World Health Organisation - Performance, Quality and Safety) certified COVID-19 Vaccine Freezers to enable storage of Sputnik V vaccine across India.

Earlier, on May 14, Dr Reddy’s announced a limited pilot soft launch of the Sputnik V vaccine in India, ahead of the commercial launch later in the month of June.

The vaccine freezer plays a very critical role in the safety of vaccines and their potency. As Sputnik V Vaccine requires a temperature range of minus -18 degrees Celsius to keep the vaccine stable and potent.

Rockwell took the lead in developing the vaccine freezers as per the WHO PQS Standard and after tremendous efforts, the R&D Team of Rockwell achieved the goal of stringent design protocol and finally the product was tested at WHO authorized test laboratory in Denmark. Two different sizes of vaccine freezers were certified. The freezer can handle various harsh usage conditions in rural locations too and maintain desired temperature range, thus breaking the vaccine cold chain hurdle.

(In Picture. from Left to Right: Rangoli Gupta - Rockwell Industries, Ashok Gupta - Chairman, Rockwell Industries - and Prateek Gupta - Director, Rockwell Industries)

Factfile:

Rockwell has closed deals for over 750 Covid-19 Vaccine Freezers till now with various hospitals and institutions.

Exports of Covid-19 Vaccine Freezers of Rockwell to various developed countries are also underway including an initial pilot deal with Japan.

Many hospitals such as AIG Hospitals, Apollo, Omega and Care Hospitals are already using Rockwell’s Vaccine Freezers for vaccine storage

Rockwell has a capacity to manufacture about 1,000 machines per day.

Spread across over 200,000 square feet, Rockwell has 2 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, India with an annual production capacity of 400,000+ units.

“Our technology ensures that Sputnik V’s storage management at vaccine centres meets the stringent refrigeration standards set forth by Sputnik V manufacturers", said Ashok Gupta, Managing Director, Rockwell Industries Ltd.

“Rockwell is working closely with Dr Reddy’s to develop & provide wireless IOT based controllers and data loggers which can give access to real-time data of temperature and performance for the Vaccine Freezers assuring the vaccine storage conditions in each location across the country,” said Prateek Gupta, Director Rockwell Industries Ltd.

(IMAGE: Republic World/AP)