Roshni Nadar Malhotra: All About HCL Technologies New Chairperson

India’s wealthiest woman Roshni Nadar Malhotra has now been appointed as the chairperson of the Noida-based tech company, HCL Technologies on July 17. With immediate effect, the 54th most powerful woman according to Forbes will be succeeding her father, Shiv Nadar who will continue to remain the managing director of the company. Roshni Nadar has been the executive director and the Chief Executive Officer of the HCL Corporation, vice-chairperson of the board of HCL Tech and trustee of Shiv Nadar Foundation. Now, the non-executive director of who has been responsible for giving structured guidance to the entire organisation, is all set to take the new role at India's third-largest software exporter company worth $8.9 billion.

Here's all about Roshni Nadar Malhotra

Roshni Nadar Malhotra grew up in the national capital and graduated with a Masters degree in Business Administration from Kellogg. Over the last decade, she has participated closely in the philanthropic side of her career. As the trustee of Shiv Nadar Foundation and the driving force behind VidyaGyan, a leadership academy for underprivileged, she has been working towards the nurturing the personalities for the future budding from rural areas of the nation who can act as catalysts to bring about change for their communities, villages, and India at large.

Moreover, she is also passionate about wildlife and conservation. Back in 2018, Roshni Nadar also established The Habitats Trust, a foundation that aims at working towards the protection of India’s natural habitats and its indigenous species. The core mission of the trust is to create and conserve sustainable ecosystems through strategic partnerships and collaborations with all stakeholders, at all stages.

Due to her broad spectrum of achievements, she has been awarded several honours along the way. From being featured in ‘The World's 100 Most Powerful Women’ Forbes list in 2017, 2018, and 2019 to being conferred with the Lewis Institute Community Changemaker Award by Babson College in 2017, Roshni Nadar Malhotra has conquered uncountable milestones. She has also been recognised by a renowned think-tank, Horasis and is an alumnus of the Forum of Young Global Leaders (YGL, 2014-19) which is a World Economic Forum initiative.

She is married to Shikhar Malhotra and they have two sons and was the country's richest woman in 2019 with a net worth of Rs 31,400 crore, as per IIFL Wealth Hurun India.

Image: @WOM_Be_Inspired/Twitter



