Rossari Biotech's Remarkable Debut Ends Four-months Of Inactivity In IPO Market

Rossari Biotech, a specialty chemical manufacturing company, made a remarkable debut on the stock market on Thursday, July 23 as it closed 77 percent higher than its issue price of Rs 425 per share. As per reports, stocks went as high as Rs 670, touching its highest trading permissible limit for the day on the BSE and NSE.

As per reports, a 57.64 percent gain on Rossari Biotech's issue price was seen on the BSE while stocks jumped to 89.17 percent to Rs 804 (the upper circuit limit) and closed at Rs 742.35 with a resounding 74.67 percent rise. At the NSE, on the other hand, it jumped 88.96 percent to Rs 803.10 during the day and closed at Rs 752 with a 76.94 percent gain.

"It has been a long hiatus in IPO for many months since COVID epidemic started. Rossari Biotech''s success in retail, HNI and institutional segments brings a good omen and shows tremendous appetite for good quality equity paper in Indian markets," BSE CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan was quoted by PTI.

Whopping 79.37 times gain

Rossari Biotech Executive Chairman Edward Menezes said, “We also stand firmly in our resolve and look forward to work towards optimum utilization of fund for repayment of debts, funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.”

Rossari Biotech''s initial share-sale ended four months of inactivity in the IPO market, and registered a whopping 79.37 times subscription. Its price range for the offer was fixed at Rs 423-425 per share. The company manufactures products of home and personal care, performance chemicals, textile specialty chemicals, and animal health and nutrition products.

(With PTI Inputs)

