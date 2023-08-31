Royal Enfield To Launch Bullet 350 On September 1; Price, Features And Other Details 

Royal Enfield will launch the new-generation Bullet 350 motorcycle on September 1. Positioned between the Hunter 350 and the Classic 350, the upcoming model aims to offer a blend of performance and affordability. The Hunter 350 currently holds the title of being the most budget-friendly option in Royal Enfield's lineup, starting at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.5 lakh.

Engine and design

The Bullet 350 will feature Royal Enfield's newer J-series engine, which was introduced last year. This engine marks a replacement for the older version across the entire lineup, and the Bullet 350 will be no exception. Anticipated to be released in three variants—base, mid, and top—the motorcycle boasts a refreshed 350cc long-stroke engine capable of delivering 20.2 BHP at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. This power will be managed through a new 5-speed gearbox.

The launch is also expected to introduce updated aesthetics, new switchgear, an advanced instrument console, and even a USB port. However, the precise details of these features will be unveiled upon the official launch.

Upcoming motorcycles

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 | Image Credit: Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield's website has teased fans with the names of three more motorcycles—the Bullet 500, Bullet Electra, and Bullet Sixty 5. While the Bullet 500 was discontinued in 2020 due to stricter BS-6 emission norms, it remains available in international markets. The Bullet Sixty 5, a throwback to the 1960s in its styling, carried the '5' in its name due to its five-speed gear setup.

The upcoming motorcycles, including the potential revival of the Electra, are anticipated to be powered by the new J-series engine. This move reflects Royal Enfield's commitment to modernising its lineup and enhancing the overall riding experience for enthusiasts.