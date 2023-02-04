RP Sanjiv Goenka Group Announces Rs 10,000 Crore Investment In Uttar Pradesh

Dr Sanjiv Goenka, Chairperson of RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, in a meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced an investment of Rs 10,000 crore in the state.

Of the Rs 10,000 crore investment, Rs 7500 crore will be allocated to the renewables sector, sports academies will see an investment of Rs 500 crore, and both power distribution and retail sectors will receive Rs 1000 crore each, respectively.

With this Rs 10,000 crore investment, the total commitment of RP Sanjiv Goenka Group to Uttar Pradesh is now pegged at Rs 20,000 crores.

In a statement, Dr Goenka said that he salutes the vision of CM Yogi Adityanath and looks forward to a deeper relationship with the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Kolkata-based group operates in sectors like power, IT-enabled services, media and entertainment, and retail.

The group, with revenues of over Rs 26,000 crore, also owns the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants.