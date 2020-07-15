RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group Acquires 51% In Video News App, Editorji

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group today announced that it has acquired a majority stake through a combination of primary and secondary transactions, in Editorji Technologies Pvt Ltd, a video-based news app started by veteran journalist Vikram Chandra.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjiv Goenka, chairman RPSG Group said, “I am delighted with the transaction as this investment marks our foray into digital news media space. I believe Editorji is a promising platform to build significant digital media business”

Editorji’s Managing Director , Vikram Chandra said “I have always had the deepest respect and regard for the RPSG Group, and for Sanjiv Goenka personally. I am truly delighted with this transaction and believe this is a secure long term home for Editorji. Massive changes are taking place across the world in the digital domain - where there is a need for personalized, credible and factual news and information. As part of the RPSG Group, and with strong existing investors like Airtel and HT, Editorji is well-positioned to take advantage of the ongoing digital revolution.”

Launched in 2018, Editorji is a digital news player, primarily in current affairs news content. It delivers news in two languages – English and Hindi and across three formats of video, audio, and text formats. One of the key features of the Editorji platform is its ability to generate personalised AI-driven news and information playlists. The Editorji algorithm pulls short-form video stories from partners and its own inventory to give a user complete information based both on what is important and what their preferences are.

The $6 billion RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, with interests in power, carbon black, IT-enabled services, consumer goods and retail, media & entertainment, sports, education & infrastructure and plantations sees India as an untapped media market, and has plans of building a media and digital business.