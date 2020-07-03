RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group Signs Deal With Fortune Media Group To Publish Fortune In India

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group has entered an agreement with Fortune Media Group to publish the Fortune magazine in India after the license with the ABP Group ended this year. Sanjiv Goenka, chairman RPSG Group said that Fortune India will be a great addition to the firm’s stable of power-brands, especially at a time when the government is determined to make next-gen reforms happen.

Goenka expressed his delight while speaking at the occasion, saying it has been a “CEO must-read” for nearly a century with unparalleled ability to stitch sharp insights with great story-telling. He boasted about the lists of the media group such as Fortune 500 and Most Powerful Women in Business and said that these are considered “bywords in excellence”.

“We have ambitious plans for Fortune India,” said Goenka.

Fortune Media Group CEO Alan Murray expressed confidence in the newly-found home, saying it is the coming together of two great institutions. The Florida-based media production company was founded in 1929 and first published in February 1930 and is known for creating dynamic visual and brand content.

'India key market'

The Indian of Fortune magazine was launched in 2010 which is known for its lists including Fortune India 500, the Fortune India 40 Under 40, the Fortune India Most Powerful Women, among others. Murray said that India is a key market for them and they are confident that under RPSG, Fortune India will reach even greater heights.

The $ 4 billion RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group has a significant global presence with stakes in power and energy, carbon black manufacturing, retail, IT-enabled services, FMCG, media and entertainment, and agriculture. According to a Business Standard report, RPSG is planning to venture into digital media space and is on verge of closing an acquisition deal in July.

