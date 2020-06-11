RPSG Group Chairman Sanjiv Goenka Lauds PM Modi's Decisive Leadership, Cites Bold Reforms

Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of RPSG Group spoke to the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and thanked him for his participation on Thursday as the Indian Chamber of Commerce completes 95 years. On this occasion, the PM made a number of pitches for India to seize on the opportunities arising from the challenge that is the global COVID-19 pandemic. On a day that the number of India's COVID-19 recoveries pulled further ahead of the active Coronavirus cases in the country, the Prime Minister emphasised on the need for an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', which he chose to define simply as - India reducing its dependence on other nations to the lowest possible level.

Read: PM Modi Gives Simplest Definition Of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'; Opines It Begins With Families

Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RPSG Group: As PM @narendramodi said it's time for bold decisions & bold investments, to prepare a globally competitive domestic supply chain; we, on behalf of Indian Industry assured him will work in tandem with govt to take forward industrial progress. pic.twitter.com/ygMtZEOrl5 — DD News (@DDNewslive) June 11, 2020

Read: 'Revive Bengal's Historical Superiority; Kolkata Can Become A Powerhouse Again': PM Modi

Dr.Goenka hails PM Modi's leadership

Mentioning that the country had seen bold reforms in the last 6 years, Dr.Goenka opined that the average Indian has more convenience than before. Stressing that Indians had gained respect all over the world, he hailed the decisive, confident and visionary leadership of PM Modi. Moreover, he thanked the PM for his participation in the event.

According to Dr.Goenka, PM Modi had shown a vision for the country and convinced the people that we will be successful as a country. Committing to walk the talk in India’s economic journey, the RPSG Group Chairman stated that India needed business. Furthermore, he assured the PM that Eastern India will definitely rise to the occasion.

Read: PM Modi Lists 'wish We Were...' Thoughts In Indians' Minds To Emphasise Aatmanirbhar Need

PM Modi predicts Kolkata becoming a powerhouse

Opining on how self-reliance begins at the most granular level, Narendra Modi speaking at the plenary session of ICC expressed that the people of the country were eyeing the COVID-19 crisis in order to make it a turning point for the country. The significance of the location of the headquarters of the ICC - Kolkata - was also not lost in the address, as he apprised the viewers of the videoconference of his government's undertakings and focus on North-east India, and expressed that Kolkata and Bengal, which is a gateway to the region as also other countries, could regain past superiority. It used to be said 'What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow', PM Modi recalled, seeking a renewal of this, and proclaiming that Kolkata could become a powerhouse once again.

Read: PM Modi Eyes 'big Turning Point' For India Despite Many Covid-time Challenges; Lists Them