RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group's wholly-owned subsidiary Guiltfree Industries launched 'Naturali' a "nature-inspired" haircare and skincare brand in Kolkata on September 23.

Shashwat Goenka, who is the conglomerate's Retail and FMCG Head, addressed a press conference about Guiltfree Industries being a sector debutant in the personal care space in India but noted that 'Naturali' is a new-age brand that has a "super blend" of trendy and complementary natural ingredients delivering "efficacious results".

Scope of business in personal care segment for RPSG

With an aim to gain a share of the organised personal care segment, Shashwat Goenka revealed some figures to the media. He explained that the industry accounts for Rs 70,000 crore in business in India. The hair and skin category alone - which RPSG is entering into is currently valued at Rs 34,000 crore and is growing at 10% yearly.

In response to a question on which age group the brand and products are targeted at, Goenka stated that 'Naturali' was designed to meet the evolving beauty needs of the youth in the country and that the brand hopes to woo modern millennials and Gen Z consumers "who are conscious and well-informed" about the guiltfree industry and their products. Notably, the company has chosen Kriti Sanon as brand ambassador for its haircare, and Shanaya Kapoor for its skincare ranges.

Further elaborating on the difference between RPSG's personal care products with those already available in the market, Goenka added that the existing choices in the niche segment boast a host of players, however, they are priced steeply and are out of reach for a large part of the consumer base and with 'Naturali, Goenka wants to bridge this gap and with products that deliver "quick, efficacious results".

What is a guilt-free product that RPSG's FMCG promoting?

Similar to the company's baked goods sold under the 'Too Yumm' brand, Guiltfree Industries' latest venture 'Naturali' aims to create haircare and skincare products that are free from harmful chemicals, animal testing and use natural ingredients such as avocado, raspberry, moringa, charcoal, tea tree etc and even onions.

Expressing confidence over the products' acceptance, Goenka stated that while they are free from harmful chemicals, its USP is that they are "priced at a mass premium tier (between Rs 90-Rs 300) which is a first for the category. This range truly proves that natural ingredient-led products can also be affordable. We’re confident the brand will be widely accepted and will contribute to the segment, positively,” he said.

What products does 'Naturali' have currently?

According to the brand's press release note, the haircare offerings comprise of three ranges – "Hair Fall Arrest, Damage Repair and Pollution Defence while the skincare range includes the Pollution Defence face wash and face cream together with a Daily Purifying face wash. The products boast some great ingredient duos like Red Onion and Bhringaraj, Moringa and Avocado, Charcoal and Avocado, promising effective results."

Where will 'Naturali' products be available?

Shashwat Goenka believes that the COVID pandemic has fueled the demand for a curated shopping experience, ushering in an era of health-conscious consumers who seek 'Omni-channels' and do not rely on any single format of shopping, and hence 'Naturali' 's curated range of haircare and skincare products are expected to be sold in stores across India soon and is currently already available in Delhi and Bangalore at general trade, modern trade and beauty outlets. RPSG's FMCG Head also noted that the product will soon be present across the country on all leading e-commerce websites as well to enrich consumers' buying experience.