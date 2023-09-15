RR Kabel IPO Oversubscribed Nearly 19 Times

Wires and cables maker RR Kabel's initial public offering (IPO), valued at about Rs 1,964 crore, was oversubscribed nearly 19 times on Friday, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Investors bid for 248.9 million shares by the final day of bidding, 18.69 times the 13.3 million shares on offer.

Mumbai-based RR Kabel, which is backed by private equity firm TPG, priced its IPO between Rs 983 and Rs 1,035.

TPG, which owns a 16.67 per cent stake in the company, will sell shares worth up to Rs 1,335 crore, or nearly 70 per cent of its total holding in RR Kabel, based on Reuters calculations.

RR Kabel plans to use the proceeds to repay outstanding debt, which was Rs 770 crore as of August 28, according to the prospectus.

The company's consolidated revenue in FY23 rose about 28 per cent to Rs 5,599 crore from a year earlier, while profit dropped over 11 per cent.

RR Kabel competes with companies like Polycab India and Finolex Cables, whose shares have more than doubled so far this year on the back of government infrastructure spending and a real estate upcycle.

Axis Capital, Citigroup, HSBC Securities and JM Financial are the lead book-running managers for the RR Kabel IPO.