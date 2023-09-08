RR Kabel IPO Price Band Set At Rs 983–1,035 A Share

RR Kabel IPO: TPG-backed wires and cables manufacturer RR Kabel Ltd has set the price band for its initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 983–1,035 per share. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 180 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of over 1.72 crore equity shares by promoters and other shareholders.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to raise up to Rs 1,964 crore. Shareholders participating in the OFS include Mahendrakumar Rameshwarlal Kabra, Hemant Mahendrakumar Kabra, Sumeet Mahendrakumar Kabra, Kabel Buildcon Solutions Pvt Ltd, and Ram Ratna Wires Ltd. TPG Capital, a private equity firm with a 21 per cent stake in RR Kabel, will also partially divest its stake through the OFS.

Reservations

The company has reserved Rs 10.8 crore worth of shares for eligible employees at a discounted rate of Rs 98 per share. The net proceeds from the fresh issue, amounting to Rs 136 crore, will be used to reduce debt from banks and financial institutions.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 14 equity shares and in multiples of 14 shares thereafter. RR Kabel, part of the RR Global Group, reported a net profit of Rs 214 crore and revenue of Rs 4,386 crore in the 2021–22 fiscal year. Axis Capital Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt Ltd, and JM Financial Ltd are the book-running lead managers for the IPO. The company's equity shares will be listed on both the BSE and NSE.

(With PTI inputs)