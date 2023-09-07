RR Kabel IPO To Open From September 13; Here's All You Need To Know 

RR Kabel upcoming IPO: RR Kabel Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) is set to open for public subscription on September 13, with the company opting to reduce its fresh issue size to a maximum of Rs 180 crore.

IPO details

The IPO will run until September 15 and comprise both a fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale (OFS). RR Kabel, a wire and cable manufacturer backed by TPG Capital, has revised its fresh issue target downward from the earlier Rs 225 crore, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

The OFS component involves the sale of over 1.72 crore equity shares by promoters and other shareholders, including Mahendrakumar Rameshwarlal Kabra, Hemant Mahendrakumar Kabra, Sumeet Mahendrakumar Kabra, Kabel Buildcon Solutions Pvt Ltd, and Ram Ratna Wires Ltd. TPG Capital, which holds a 21 per cent stake in RR Kabel, will also partially divest its stake through the OFS.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue, estimated at Rs 136 crore, will be utilised by RR Kabel to either fully or partially repay debt obtained from banks and financial institutions. The book-running lead managers for the IPO are Axis Capital Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt Ltd, and JM Financial Ltd.

Upon completion of the IPO, RR Kabel's equity shares will be listed on both the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange). In the fiscal year 2021-22, RR Kabel, which is part of the RR Global Group, reported a net profit of Rs 214 crore and revenue of Rs 4,386 crore.

(With PTI Inputs)