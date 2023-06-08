'Rs 1.8 Lakh Crore Worth Rs 2,000 Notes Deposited': RBI Governor

The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said that Rs 1.8 lakh crore worth of 2,000 notes have come back to the system.

About 85 per cent of Rs 2,000 notes have come back as deposits in bank accounts while rest of them have been exchanged, RBI Governor Das said while addressing a press conference after announcing its monetary policy decision.

The Reserve Bank of India decided to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation last month.

The value of these notes in circulation was Rs 3.6 lakh crore when it was announced to withdraw these notes, implying that half of this amount has already been sucked out of the system.

The inflows could push up growth in bank deposits and improve liquidity in the system.

Currency in circulation fell by Rs 27,280 crore for week ended June 2, data from RBI showed late Wednesday. It was down by Rs 36,490 crore in the week ended May 26.

The governor urged the public not to panic for exchange or deposit of Rs 2,000 notes but should avoid last minute rush.

He also made it clear that RBI is not thinking of withdrawing Rs 500 notes, or even re-introducing notes in the Rs 1,000 denomination, and requested the public not to speculate on this.

Last month, the RBI governor had said the majority of the withdrawn Rs 2,000 currency notes are expected to be returned to the banking system by the September 30 deadline.

The RBI's six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by Governor Das unanimously decided to hold repo rate steady at 6.50 per cent. It also announced to maintain a policy stance of "withdrawal of accommodation" as inflation in the country has been trending below 6 per cent, the upper threshold of tolerance since the last two months.