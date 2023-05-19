Demonetisation Vs Withdrawal: What's The Difference?

The Reserve Bank of India announced in a statement that it has decided to rollback the Rs 2,000 note. However, the Rs 2,000 note has been will continue to remain legal tender, at least up to September 30, 2023. People can start exchanging their notes from May 23. The decision to withdraw currency notes has made many draw parallels with the 2016 decision of the Union government to demonetise the erstwhile Rs 500 note and the Rs 1,000 note. But Friday's decision is definitely not demonetisation.

The Rs 2,000 notes will continue to be accepted as legal tender, at least until September 30, if not beyond.

What is demonetisation?

Demonetisation is the process of removing a monetary unit's legally accepted status. The circulated form(s) of money are removed, and new money is introduced in their place. On occasion, a country will completely replace its outdated currency with a newer one.

Demonetisation is typically exceptional.

Any country that experiences issues like hyperinflation may pursue demonetisation as a way to regain control and cut down on its impact.

Demonetisation can put an end to some undesirable conditions or behaviours like tax fraud, terrorism, and the use of counterfeit money.

In rare situations, demonetisation is also done to launch a new monetary system.

What is withdrawal of currency?

The procedure of withdrawal of currency coins and notes from circulation does not affect their legal tender status. This indicates that the specified denomination is their face value. However, commercial banks remove them from circulation. This means that while these coins and banknotes are still valid for use in business and exchange transactions, they are set aside when they arrive at banks to be deposited in the RBI and are no longer distributed to the general public.

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 note

The Reserve Bank of India announced in a statement that it has decided to discontinue the Rs 2,000 note. However, as the Rs. 2,000 notes will continue to be accepted as legal tender, this is not a demonetisation act. Any bank will swap the bills with the denomination of 2,000. The procedure will start on May 23 and last through the end of September, 2023.

If someone has a lot of Rs 2,000 notes, they shouldn't be alarmed. The notes can be exchanged at any bank and will continue to be accepted as legal money. Starting on May 23, the exchange process will last until September 30.

According to the RBI release, in order to complete the exercise of withdrawal in a time-bound manner, and provide adequate time to the members of the public, "all banks shall provide deposit and/or exchange facility for Rs 2,000 notes until September 30, 2023."

The RBI in its press release said, “The ₹2000 denomination banknote was introduced in November 2016 under Section 24(1) of RBI Act, 1934, primarily to meet the currency requirement of the economy in an expeditious manner after the withdrawal of legal tender status of all ₹500 and ₹1000 banknotes in circulation at that time. The objective of introducing ₹2000 banknotes was met once banknotes in other denominations became available in adequate quantities. Therefore, printing of ₹2000 banknotes was stopped in 2018-19.”

“About 89% of the ₹2000 denomination banknotes were issued prior to March 2017 and are at the end of their estimated life-span of 4-5 years. The total value of these banknotes in circulation has declined from ₹6.73 lakh crore at its peak as on March 31, 2018 (37.3% of Notes in Circulation) to ₹3.62 lakh crore constituting only 10.8% of Notes in Circulation on March 31, 2023. It has also been observed that this denomination is not commonly used for transactions. Further, the stock of banknotes in other denominations continues to be adequate to meet the currency requirement of the public.” the central bank added.