Ruchi Soya FPO: Launch Date, Price Band, GMP And Other Key Details About Rs 4,300 Cr FPO

Patanjali Ayurveda group-controlled Ruchi Soya Industries will enter the capital markets with a Rs 4,300-crore follow-on public offer (FPO) on Thursday, making India's largest edible oil maker the first to be re-listed after the bankruptcy process. A price band of Rs 615-650 has been set for the FPO, the management led by Ruchi Soya chairman Acharya Balakrishna and non-executive director Baba Ramdev announced on Monday.

Patanjali, which owns 98.9% of the company, will dilute 19% at the upper end and 18% at the lower end of the price band. The mandatory 6-7%, to meet the mandatory 25% pubic float, will be diluted before the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) deadline of December 2022.

Ruchi Soya FPO: Launch date, price band, GMP & other key details

Ruchi Soya FPO date: March 24.

The price band of Ruchi Soya FPO: Rs 615-650 per share.

Lot size: The investor can bid for a minimum of 21 equity shares and in multiples thereafter.

Ruchi Soya FPO size: Rs 4,300 crore.

Ruchi Soya FPO GMP: The grey market premium (GMP) is at Rs 28.

Baba Ramdev said that the company will pay back Rs 3,300 crore of debt of the issuer and the remaining will go for various corporate purposes. Since taking over, Patanjali has turned Ruchi Soya into a branded player and is in process of bringing all its food products and non-food products into separate verticles.

Going ahead, Ramdev said, the ambition is to make both Patanjali and Ruchi global food brands. The group will have four business verticals under neutraceuticals, branded food, edible oils and health and wellness products.

Ruchi Soya is one of the largest branded edible oil companies with its flagship brand Ruchi Gold, which is among the largest selling palm oil brands. Its other leading brands include Sunrich, Ruchi Star, Mahakosh and Ruchi Sunlight.

It is also the pointer and largest manufacturer of soya foods under the brand name Nutrela with a 40% market share.

In December 2018, Patanjali had won the bid to acquire bankrupt Ruchi Soya along with its 22 edible oil plants and its brands. The deal involved Patanjali paying Rs 4,350 crore of dues of Ruchi Soya by infusing Rs 1,100 crore equity and Rs 3,250 crore via debt.