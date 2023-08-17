Rupee At Risk Of Approaching Record Low Amid Surging US Yields

Rupee is likely to open marginally below its historic low as a result of the continued increase in US yields, fueled by expectations of prolonged higher interest rates.

Forecasts from non-deliverable forwards indicate that the rupee is likely to commence trading at approximately 83.20-83.22 against the US dollar, in contrast to the previous session's rate of 82.95. The rupee's previous record low of 83.29 was reached in October 2022.

During the period when India's forex and money markets were inactive on Tuesday and Wednesday, the 1-month USD/INR NDF surged above 82.50. This implied a spot rate that exceeded the mark of 83.29.

There are indications that the Reserve Bank of India may have intervened in the offshore NDF market to safeguard the rupee's stability.

Further decline can trigger dollar purchases

A forex trader at a bank stated that there is a "very high probability" that the RBI will take action at the market opening to prevent the rupee from reaching an all-time low.

Image credit: Unsplash

Should the rupee descend below the 83.30 threshold, it could trigger a fresh wave of dollar purchases and result in a substantial shift in its value, the trader added.

While talking to Republic, Amit Pabri, Managing Director, CR Forex, said, "As witnessed from the previous episodes, considering the strong resilience of RBI against Rupee depreciation when it prevented the rupee fall beyond 83.25 in Oct when the DXY was at its peak of the cycle, losses should be capped. However, initial trading hours will remain watchful to see the market behaviour and RBI’s involvement to gauge the rupee’s momentum."

The 10-year US yield, which attained its highest level since 2008, was a significant driver behind the increase in the dollar index to nearly 103.50 on Wednesday. The surge in US yields has been attributed to robust US economic data and concerns about supply.

Fed’s focus on inflation

The recently released minutes from the US Federal Reserve's July meeting underlined policymakers' heightened attention to the risks posed by inflation. This added another incentive for investors to steer clear of US bonds.

The minutes revealed that a majority of Fed officials "continued to see significant upside risks to inflation which could require further tightening of monetary policy".

US Fed chief Jerome Powell | Image credit: ANI

DBS Research noted in a commentary, "The Fed kept the door open for the second hike it pencilled in June at the remaining three meetings of 2023."

Across Asia, various currencies extended their losses. During Asian trading, the offshore Chinese yuan dipped to nearly 7.35, marking its lowest level since November 2022.

(With Reuters inputs)

