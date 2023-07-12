Rupee Climbs 12 Paise To 82.24 Ahead Of Key US Inflation Data

The Rupee rose for a third consecutive session on Wednesday as the Dollar continued its slide ahead of US inflation data that could potentially support bets of the Federal Reserve not hiking interest rates beyond July this year.

The Rupee ended at 82.24 against the Dollar at 3:30 pm, after closing at 82.36 on Tuesday. The currency has risen 0.6 per cent so far this week.

The week's gains in the Rupee have somewhat restored confidence among domestic players on the currency, said Jayram Krishnamurthy, co-founder of Almus Risk Consulting.

Dollar Index

The Dollar index slipped to a fresh two-month low of 101.33 on Wednesday, while US yields extended their declines ahead of data that is expected to show that both headline and core US consumer price index rose 0.3 per cent month-on-month in June, per a Reuters poll.

On a year-on-year basis, the headline CPI is expected to have climbed 3.1 per cent , slower than a 4 per cent rise in May.

"Assuming no nasty upside surprises here, this may be enough to firm up a view that a 25 bps (basis points) Fed hike may well be the last in the cycle," ING Bank said in a note.

Markets have factored in a 25-bps rate hike at its July meeting, but analysts are doubtful if the US central bank would hike rates beyond that. Fed officials have, however, indicated that one more rate hike after July could be needed.

Most Asian currencies rose 0.1 per cent to 0.4 per cent against the Dollar ahead of the data.

The June inflation data, also due Wednesday, is expected to have risen 4.58 per cent on-year from 4.25 per cent in May, according to a Reuters poll.

Rupee future premiums were mostly unchanged before the US and India data. The one-year implied yield ended one bps lower at 1.63 per cent