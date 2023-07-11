Rupee Climbs Tracking Broad Dollar Decline; Premiums Edge Up

The Rupee was trading higher against the US Dollar on Tuesday, tracking an advance in Asian markets.

It was trading at 82.36 against the Dollar at 10:30 am against 82.56 in the previous session.

"We anticipate speculators liquidating their long (Dollar) positions built last week, with exporters joining in for hedging purposes," said Anindya Banerjee, head of research, currency, and interest rates at Kotak Securities.

Unless the Reserve Bank of India takes aggressive action to buy Dollars, there is a "high possibility" of the Rupee strengthening to around 82.15-82.20 on spot," Banerjee said.

Gains in Asian currencies

The Korean won led Asian currencies higher, while risk appetite in the region firmed up amid a drop in the Dollar index.

The Dollar index dropped to a two-month low of 101.73 in Asia trading on Tuesday, extending Monday's fall. The fall in the Dollar index was largely attributed to a decline in US yields.

US yields drop ahead of US inflation data

The two-year US yield was down to 4.85 per cent, off the recent high of 5.12 per cent, ahead of the US inflation data due on Wednesday. The 10-year yield also dropped below 4 per cent in Asian trading on Tuesday.

Investors assessed comments Federal Reserve officials made on Monday, which indicated that additional interest rate hikes were needed to bring down still-high inflation, but that the end to the US central bank's current monetary policy tightening cycle was closer.

Traders expect the Fed to raise interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) this month, but the outlook on further rate hikes is uncertain.

In the wake of a decline in US yields, Rupee futures premiums rose. The one-year implied future yield on the Dollar against the Rupee was up three bps at 1.64 per cent.