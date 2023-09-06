Rupee Declines 10 Paise To All-time Low Of 83.14 Against Dollar

The Indian Rupee depreciated by 10 paise and closed at an all-time low of 83.14 (provisional) against the US Dollar on Wednesday. This depreciation was attributed to several factors, including a surge in crude oil prices and the strength of the US currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the Rupee opened at 83.08 against the US Dollar and traded in a range of 83.02 to 83.18 during the day. It ultimately settled at 83.14 (provisional), marking a 10 paise decline from its previous close. The Rupee had previously reached its lowest level of 83.13 on August 21 this year.

The strength of the US Dollar, which rose to its highest levels in six months, contributed to the Rupee's depreciation. Additionally, elevated crude oil prices added to the pressure on the Rupee.

Dollar index

The Dollar Index, which measures the US Dollar's strength against a basket of six currencies, experienced a slight decline of 0.07 per cent to 104.73.

Global economic concerns, driven by a slowdown in China's services sector, led to safe-haven demand for the US Dollar. Furthermore, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined by 0.67 per cent to USD 89.44 per barrel.

Experts suggest that the Rupee may continue to face pressure due to factors such as foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows and rising crude oil prices. However, interventions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and expectations of no rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in its September FOMC meeting could provide some support to the Rupee. Traders are also closely monitoring data such as the ISM services PMI from the US for further cues.

On the domestic equity front, the BSE Sensex closed 100.26 points or 0.15 per cent higher at 65,880.52, while the NSE Nifty advanced 36.15 points, or 0.18 per cent to 19,611.05. FIIs were net sellers in the capital markets on Tuesday, offloading shares worth Rs 1,725.11 crore.

This news highlights the challenges facing the Indian Rupee amid global economic uncertainties and fluctuating oil prices.

(With PTI Inputs)