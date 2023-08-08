Rupee Dips To 82.81 Against Dollar As Equities Slide And Crude Surges

The Indian Rupee weakened by 6 paise against the US Dollar, trading at 82.81 early on Tuesday. The drop was linked to a downward trend in the domestic stock market and higher crude oil prices, dampening investor confidence. Currency experts also attributed the Rupee's decline to a strong Dollar and ongoing foreign fund outflows.

Dollar began trading at 82.80 and touched 82.81, indicating a 6 paise decrease from the previous close. This movement aligned with the RBI monetary policy committee meeting's commencement, with the policy decision scheduled for Thursday. On the prior day, the Rupee had edged up 6 paise to settle at 82.75 against the US Dollar. The Dollar index rose 0.28 per cent to 102.33, while Brent crude futures increased slightly to $85.44 per barrel.

Rupee stability anticipated

Market analysts noted subdued Rupee trading and low volatility ahead of the upcoming RBI policy statement. The central bank was expected to maintain interest rates, but accompanying commentary could impact currency volatility, particularly concerning inflation.

Amid limited cues from US markets, attention turned to US trade balance figures, potentially influencing the Dollar's direction. Analyst Gaurang Somaiya projected the USD/INR exchange rate to fluctuate between 82.50 and 82.90.

The domestic equity market reported a marginal decline, with the BSE Sensex down 0.10 per cent (65.93 points). The broader NSE Nifty also dropped 0.07 per cent (14.10 points).

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers, divesting shares worth Rs 1,892.77 crore according to exchange data. All eyes remained on the upcoming RBI policy statement, with expectations of potential currency movements resting on interest rate decisions and inflation commentary.