Rupee Edges 0.1% Lower At 82.82 against Stronger US Dollar

Rupee ended weaker on Tuesday, after hovering in a tight range for most of the session as the US Dollar's strength was offset, as per traders, by the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) selling the greenback to prevent the local unit from sliding further.

The currency closed down 0.1 per cent at 82.82 per US Dollar. It weakened at open, on the stronger Dollar, before settling into a narrow range.

The RBI sold Dollars around the 82.80 level, which was among the major factors preventing further weakness, according to traders.

"The Rupee is likely to be range-bound in the near term, with more downside than upside," said Anil Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.

The Rupee is unlikely to weaken beyond 82.90 in the near term, as a fresh set of Dollar sellers will emerge at that level, a foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank said.

Asian peers

Still, on the day, the Rupee fared better than some of its Asian peers like the Thai Baht and Korean Won, which weakened by 0.37 per cent and 0.73 per cent, respectively.

Traders will now closely monitor US inflation data and the RBI's monetary policy decision, both due on Thursday.

The US inflation figures will give a firmer handle on the possibility of another rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

While most of the market participants expect the central bank to hold rates steady, its commentary will be crucial, with some investors betting on another rate hike this year.

Bank of America forecasts a "hawkish hold" but expects another hike this year as the 4 per cent inflation target is still elusive.

Just how hawkish the RBI's decision sounds and the pace consumer inflation gathers may very well determine directional cues for a range-bound market, traders said.

(With Reuters inputs)