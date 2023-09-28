Rupee Edges 1 Paisa Higher To 83.21 Against US Dollar 

The Indian Rupee saw a marginal uptick of 1 paisa against the US Dollar, reaching a rate of 83.21. This slight gain came amidst positive movements in the domestic stock market.

During the early trading session, the Rupee remained relatively stable, with the boost from strong domestic equities being offset by two key factors: the increase in crude oil prices and the US Dollar index's continued strength, which remained above the 106-mark against major global currencies, according to forex dealers.

The trading day began with the Rupee opening flat at 83.22 against the US Dollar, later fluctuating within the range of 83.25 to 83.20 in morning transactions. At 9:35 AM, it was trading at 83.21 to the US Dollar, up by just 1 paisa compared to the previous close.

On the previous day, the domestic unit had settled at 83.22 after a lacklustre trading session. Despite the Dollar's overall strength against major currencies, the Rupee remained in a narrow trading range.

Analysts noted that the recent hawkish tone at the Federal Reserve meeting had been reinforced by statements from Fed officials in recent days. They suggested the possibility of further interest rate hikes, even after a pause in the rate-hiking cycle the previous week. Elevated US yields have put pressure on the yen, which reached an 11-month low against the US Dollar.

Forex experts expect the USD/INR (Spot) exchange rate to remain mostly sideways, with a projected trading range between 83.05 and 83.30, according to Gaurang Somaiya, a forex and bullion analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Dollar index

Meanwhile, the Dollar index, which measures the US Dollar's strength against a basket of six major currencies, remained steady at 106.67. In the global oil market, Brent crude, the benchmark for global oil prices, saw a 0.75 per cent increase, reaching $97.27 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the BSE Sensex began the day with a gain of 287.32 points, reaching 66,406.01, while the Nifty advanced by 50.2 points to 19,766.65.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on the previous day, offloading shares worth Rs 354.35 crore, according to exchange data.

(With PTI Inputs)