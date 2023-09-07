Rupee ends at record low despite RBI intervention

The Indian rupee closed at a record low on Thursday, despite Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) likely intervention, as elevated US treasury yields and weakness in other Asian currencies weighed on the local unit.

The rupee settled at 83.21 against the US dollar, compared with 83.1325 in the previous session. Rupee touched a session low of 83.2175, not far from the record low of 83.29, which it hit in October last year.

RBI was likely selling dollars near the 83.20 level, said a foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank. The RBI has also been intervening in the non-deliverable forward (NDF) market to prevent a fresh all-time low.

Asian currencies fell, with the Korean won leading losses, while the onshore Chinese yuan ended its domestic session at its weakest since 2007.

The dollar index surged 0.12 per cent at 104.99, while the 10-year US treasury yield stood at 4.27 per cent in Asia hours.

The RBI's intervention notwithstanding, the rupee is likely to stay very close to its record low over the next six months, a Reuters poll showed.

However, it is unlikely to breach that mark in the near term, according to Sajal Gupta, head of foreign exchange and rates at Edelweiss Financial Services.

Given that the dollar index was at 112-113 when the rupee hit its record low last October, the currency may yet display some resilience, helped by the RBI, Gupta said.

US initial jobless claims data for the previous week is due later in the day and will give fresh insight into the strength of the job market, which is a key determinant of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.

(With inputs from Reuters)