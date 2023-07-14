Rupee Ends Lower, Posts Best Week In Four On Dollar Sell-off

The Rupee ended slightly lower on Friday, but logged its best week in four, helped by a sell-off in the Dollar on expectations the US Federal Reserve's rate hike cycle was nearing its end.

Rupee ended at 82.1615 against the Dollar, after closing at 82.0725 on Thursday, snapping four sessions of gains. For the week, however, the currency rose 0.5 per cent.

Dollar index

The Dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major rivals, fell to a fresh 15-month low on Friday and is down 2.4 per cent so far this week, after a data showed that inflation was easing in the US.

Though the Dollar index has plunged below 100, the reaction in the Rupee is limited, as there is a sense of fear that if the greenback reverses, then the Rupee might go back to 82.40-82.50 levels, said Arnob Biswas, FX research head at SMC Global.

"This is the reason why importers are jumping to hedge their exposures," Biswas said.

Future premiums

Meanwhile, Rupee future premiums rose, with the one-year implied yield jumping to an over two-week high of 1.76 per cent intraday, tracking the fall in US treasury yields.

The yield is up 23 basis points from its year-to-date low of 1.53 per cent hit last week.

Traders and analysts also said the 81.90-level was acting as major resistance for the Rupee, and importers were active around the level to purchase Dollars.

Traders expect the local currency to mostly follow the Dollar's moves next week.

"It's hard to find a clear counterargument against the bearish Dollar momentum, but the move is looking stretched," ING analysts said in a note.