Rupee ends stronger on likely RBI help but posts consecutive weekly decline

The Indian rupee gained on Friday on likely help from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) but registered a weekly decline for the second consecutive week as strength in the US dollar and elevated crude prices weighed on the local unit.

The rupee closed at 82.9450 against the US dollar compared with 83.21 in the previous session. Despite the strength on Friday, the rupee posted a weekly decline of 0.27 per cent.

Asian currencies also strengthened but the onshore Chinese Yuan finished its domestic session at its weakest since December 2007.

The rupee was perched below 83 in early afternoon trading but aggressive dollar sales from a large state-run bank, likely on behalf of the RBI, strengthened it beyond that level, traders said.

Despite the RBI intervention, global pressures and importer demand for dollars at these levels will cap rupee's appreciation at around 82.70-82.80, a foreign exchange trader at a large Indian corporate treasury said.

In addition to intervening in the spot and the non-deliverable forwards markets, the RBI's defence of the rupee has also likely extended to currency futures, Reuters reported earlier today.

Elevated crude oil prices, higher US treasury yields, and strength in the dollar index weighed on the rupee through the week but some softness on Friday offered respite.

The dollar index was marginally lower at 105 while the 10-year US bond yield dipped to 4.24 per cent. While Brent crude futures pulled back to $89.8 during Asia hours, they are close to a near-10-month high of $91.15 this week.

In the near term, 83.30 appears to be the lower limit for the rupee, said Anindya Banerjee, head of FX research at Kotak Securities.

Investors will be keenly eyeing US inflation numbers due on Wednesday for further cues on the Federal Reserve policy. India will also report its retail price inflation data on Tuesday.