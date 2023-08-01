Rupee Faces Resistance At 82.50 As Dollar Index Soars

Rupee is likely to decline on Tuesday, pressured by the dollar's move higher versus its major peers and Asian currencies.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate Rupee will open slightly weaker to the US dollar from 82.2450 in the previous session.

"Possibly a bit of a move higher (on USD/INR) at open and then a narrow range," a forex trader at a bank said.

"Difficult to see (USD/INR) managing to climb above the recent high of 82.35."

The USD/INR's range after last week has "definitely shifted higher", but "nothing to be too excited about."

Dollar gains while Asian currencies record decline

The dollar index rose above 102 in the Asia session, hovering near the highest in three weeks. The offshore Chinese yuan dropped to 7.1680 to the dollar while the Korean won incurred a 0.7 per cent fall.

A private survey indicated that manufacturing activity contracted in China last month, impairing demand for the yuan and helping the dollar push higher. Weakness in the Japanese yen contributed to the dollar index reaching 102.

Investors await the US ISM manufacturing data due later in the day, which will be followed by the services print on Thursday and the important non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

The data will come in the wake of expectations that the US Federal Reserve likely delivered its last rate hike in July. The odds of a rate hike at the September meeting have settled to just about 20 per cent.

Oil prices pushed higher on Monday with Brent crude futures pushing to an over three-month high. The contract jumped 14 per cent last month.

Surging crude oil prices and the move higher on the dollar index to boost USD/INR, Kunal Sodhani, vice president at Shinhan Bank, said. Pegs support for USD/INR at 82.15 and see resistance at 82.50.