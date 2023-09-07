Rupee Falls 2 Paise To 83.15 Against US Dollar 

The Indian Rupee has dropped by 2 paise to reach its lowest level of 83.15 against the US Dollar. This decline is attributed to the strength of the US Dollar and rising crude oil prices. Foreign investors have been selling off equities in recent sessions, contributing to the pressure on the Indian currency. The price of crude oil has surpassed $90 per barrel due to an extension of supply cuts by oil-producing countries, while the US Dollar has gained strength due to increased demand as a safe-haven asset.

In early trading, the Rupee started at 83.15 against the Dollar, which was 2 paise lower than its previous close. It remained within a narrow range of 83.14 to 83.16 against the greenback.

On the previous day, the Rupee had fallen by 9 paise, closing at 83.13 against the Dollar, and it had previously touched this level on August 21 this year. The Dollar Index, which measures the strength of the US Dollar against a basket of six currencies, showed a marginal decrease of 0.01 per cent, reaching 104.85.

Benchmark oil prices

Brent crude futures, the global benchmark for oil prices, were down 0.21 per cent, trading at $90.41 per barrel. In the domestic stock market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 156.01 points lower at 65,724.51, a decrease of 0.24 per cent, while the broader NSE Nifty declined by 47.10 points, or 0.24 per cent to 19,563.95.

According to exchange data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on the previous day, selling shares worth Rs 3,245.86 crore.

(With PTI Inputs)