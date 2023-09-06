Rupee Falls 5 Paise To 83.09 Against US Dollar

The Indian Rupee experienced a depreciation of 5 paise against the Dollar, opening at 83.08 and touching 83.09 in early trade on Wednesday. This decline can be attributed to elevated crude oil prices and the strength of the American currency, which have weighed on investor sentiment.

Reasons Behind the Rupee's decline

Forex traders have noted that the Rupee is trading lower primarily due to the strong Dollar and sustained foreign fund outflows over the past few days. On the previous trading day, the Rupee had plunged by 33 paise to close at 83.04 against the Dollar.

The Dollar Index, which measures the strength of the Dollar against a basket of six major currencies, marginally fell by 0.09 per cent to 104.71.

Impact of rising oil prices

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures registered a slight increase of 0.07 per cent, reaching $90.10 per barrel. The decision by Saudi Arabia and Russia to extend production cuts until December had a significant impact on oil prices, pushing Brent to $90.19 per barrel. According to Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, this move created expectations of tighter oil supplies in the next four months, as markets had previously anticipated a supply cut only up to October. Given that oil is India's largest import, any spike in oil prices is likely to widen the current account deficit, Bhansali added.

As oil prices surged, the Rupee faced selling pressure, with demand from oil companies pushing the Dollar higher, further contributing to the Rupee's depreciation.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 76.15 points, or 0.12 per cent higher at 65,856.41, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 18.35 points, or 0.09 per cent to 19,593.25.

FIIs activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Tuesday, offloading shares worth Rs 1,725.11 crore, according to exchange data.

The Rupee's performance in the coming days will likely be influenced by the dynamics of the global oil market and the strength of the Dollar, as well as factors such as foreign fund flows and market sentiment.

(With PTI Inputs)