Rupee Gains 5 Paise Against US Dollar Amid Positive Trends In Domestic Equities 

The Rupee bounced back from its record-low levels, strengthening by 5 paise to reach Rs 83.05 against the Dollar in early trading on Monday. The upward movement was attributed to a positive trend in the domestic stock market.

Currency analysts said that the Rupee might exhibit a downward bias due to global market risk aversion and a strengthening Dollar.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Rupee initiated trading at Rs 83.10 and later touched a peak of Rs 83.05 against the American currency. This marked a 5-paise rise compared to its previous close.

In the previous session, the Rupee had slipped by 1 paisa, settling at an all-time low of Rs 83.10 against the Dollar. The decline was influenced by negative movements in the domestic equity market and foreign capital outflows.

The Dollar index, measuring the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, slightly increased by 0.02 per cent, reaching 103.39.

Dollar on a winning spree

The Dollar had recently experienced its longest winning streak in 15 months due to safe-haven buying triggered by uncertainties in China and better-than-expected economic data from the United States. Gaurang Somaiya, a forex and bullion analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, attributed this trend to the ongoing uncertainty in China and its impact on the Chinese Yuan and, consequently, the Rupee.

Investor attention was also directed towards the upcoming BRICS summit and the Jackson Hole Symposium. Somaiya predicted that the USDINR (spot) would likely remain within the range of Rs 82.80 to Rs 83.30.

Brent crude futures, the global benchmark for oil prices, registered a 0.73 per cent increase, reaching $85.42 per barrel.

In the stock market, the 30-share BSE Sensex showed a 0.18 per cent increase, trading at 65,066.09 points, while the broader NSE Nifty gained 0.14 per cent, reaching 19,336.55 points.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on the previous Friday, having offloaded shares worth Rs 266.98 crore, according to exchange data.

Additionally, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reported that foreign exchange reserves surged by $708 million (Rs 5,884 crore) to $602.161 billion (Rs 50 lakh crore) for the week ending on August 11. This marked the first increase after three consecutive weeks of decline, during which the overall reserves had decreased by $2.417 billion (Rs 20,087.32 crore) to $601.453 billion (Rs 49.99 lakh crore).

(With PTI inputs)