Rupee Gains 9 Paise Against US Dollar In Early Trading

The Indian Rupee strengthened by 9 paise to 83.10 against the US dollar in early trading on Friday, benefiting from a weaker dollar against major currencies and positive signals from the stock markets. However, substantial equity sales by foreign investors and rising crude oil prices have limited the Rupee's gains.

The Rupee started the day strong at 83.13 against the US dollar and reached a peak of 83.09. It eventually settled at 83.10 against the greenback, marking a 9-paise increase from the previous close of 83.19.

Financial analysts have attributed foreign investors' continued selling of Indian equities to higher interest rates and US bond yields. Despite these headwinds, the Rupee has seen some recovery due to a significant reduction in India's current account deficit (CAD). The Reserve Bank of India reported that the CAD for the first quarter of the current fiscal year dropped to USD 9.2 billion, or 1.1 per cent of GDP, compared to $17.9 billion (2.1 per cent of GDP) a year ago.

Dollar index

The Dollar index, which measures the US dollar's performance against a basket of six major currencies, declined by 0.19 per cent to 106.02. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.05 per cent higher at $95.43 per barrel.

On the domestic front, the BSE Sensex opened the day with a gain of 84.00 points or 0.13 per cent, reaching 65,592.32 in early trading. The Nifty also rose by 37.75 points or 0.2 per cent to 19,562.30.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday, selling shares worth Rs 3,364.22 crore, according to exchange data.