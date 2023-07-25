Rupee Gains Against US Dollar Amid Fed's Anticipated Rate Hike

The Indian rupee displayed resilience and rose by 14 paise to 81.67 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, in response to the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market. However, the local unit's gains were capped due to a surge in crude oil prices, according to forex traders.

Starting the day at 81.74 against the US dollar, the rupee touched a high of 81.67, marking a 14-paise increase compared to its previous closing at 81.81 on Monday.

Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, noted, "The flows have been strong enough, and despite buying by RBI at various levels, has kept the rupee on the stronger side despite a rise in the dollar index to 101.30."

Dollar index

The dollar index, measuring the greenback's strength against six major currencies, experienced a slight decline of 0.09 per cent, settling at 101.25.

On the other hand, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, saw a modest rise of 0.18 per cent, reaching $82.89 per barrel.

Market participants in both the rupee and dollar are eagerly awaiting cues from the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy meetings scheduled for this week. Traders are paying close attention to the anticipated rate hike by 25 basis points by the US Fed, while also focusing on the central bank's language and tone, which could impact the direction of currencies.

BSE Sensex

Amidst these developments, the domestic equity market showed a slight upward trend, with the 30-share BSE Sensex trading 1.77 points higher at 66,386.55. The broader NSE Nifty also advanced by 4.40 points or 0.02 per cent to 19,676.75.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Monday, offloading shares worth Rs 82.96 crore, according to exchange data.

As the global economic landscape continues to evolve, market players are closely monitoring external factors that might influence the rupee's performance against the US dollar in the coming days. The rupee's recent gains reflect its resilience amidst the changing dynamics of the foreign exchange market, and analysts are keeping a close eye on both domestic and international developments to assess the currency's future trajectory.

(With PTI Inputs)