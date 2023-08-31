Rupee Rises 1 Paise To 82.62 Agianst US Dollar 

Indian Rupee vs US Dollar: The Indian Rupee slightly increased by 1 paise to reach 82.62 against the US Dollar in early trading on Thursday. This rise was influenced by a positive trend in the local stock market. However, the Rupee was affected by factors such as foreign fund outflows and higher crude oil prices, as noted by forex traders. Market participants were also anticipating the release of the first-quarter GDP data for the current fiscal day.

The Rupee began trading at 82.65 against the Dollar and fluctuated between 82.58 and 82.73. Eventually, it settled at 82.62 against the Dollar, marking a marginal gain of 1 paise from the previous closing rate of 82.63.

US economic data

Recent data from the US indicated slower-than-expected employment growth in August, raising expectations of potential interest rate reductions by the Federal Reserve. This led to a weakening of the Dollar.

Gaurang Somaiya, a forex and bullion analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, mentioned that the Dollar was losing ground due to disappointing preliminary GDP numbers from the US. He also stated that the GDP data for the domestic market was expected to be positive, potentially causing the Rupee to strengthen against the Dollar. Somaiya projected that the $-INR exchange rate would likely remain within the range of 82.40 and 82.80.

"On the domestic front, GDP number will be released today; expectation is that in Q1 growth has accelerated by 7.7 per cent, driven by the services sector and greater capital expenditure," said Somaiya.

Dollar index

The Dollar index, which measures the Dollar's strength against a basket of other currencies, experienced a slight decrease of 0.03 per cent to 103.14. Additionally, Brent crude futures, a global oil benchmark, saw a marginal drop of 0.03 per cent to $85.83 per barrel.

In the Indian stock market, the BSE Sensex (a major stock index) rose by 0.17 per cent or 113.86 points, reaching 65,201.11 points. The broader NSE Nifty index also saw a slight increase of 0.09 per cent or 18 points, reaching 19,365.45 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on the preceding day, selling shares worth Rs 494.68 crore, according to exchange data.

(With PTI Inputs)