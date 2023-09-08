Rupee Rises 10 Paise To 83.13 Against US Dollar

The Indian Rupee exhibited signs of recovery from its recent all-time low levels, appreciating by 10 paise to reach 83.13 against the US Dollar in early trading on Friday. This upward movement was attributed to a positive trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders noted that the Rupee is trading within a narrow range due to several factors. While firm crude oil prices and the strength of the US Dollar in international markets have dampened investor sentiment, the positive performance of domestic equities has provided some support.

The domestic unit opened at 83.13 at the interbank foreign exchange, marking a 10-paise increase from its previous close. In the preceding session, the Rupee had depreciated by 10 paise, reaching a historic low of 83.23 against the US Dollar.

Forex analysts anticipate that the Rupee may continue to face downward pressure, primarily due to the strength of the US Dollar and elevated crude oil prices. Additionally, disappointing economic data from Europe could further bolster the Dollar.

Dollar Index and oil prices

The Dollar Index, which measures the US Dollar's strength against a basket of six major currencies, experienced a marginal decline of 0.15 per cent, settling at 104.89.

Brent crude futures, the global benchmark for oil prices, declined by 0.61 per cent, reaching $89.37 per barrel.

In the domestic stock market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 168.59 points higher, or 0.25 per cent, at 66,434.15. The broader NSE Nifty advanced by 41.80 points, or 0.21 per cent, to reach 19,768.85.

According to exchange data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on the previous day, selling shares worth Rs 758.55 crore.

(With PTI Inputs)