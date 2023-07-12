Rupee Rises 7 Paise To 82.29 Ahead Of US inflation Data

The Rupee rose on Wednesday as the Dollar slipped ahead of the US inflation data, with the currency nearing a zone, that traders said, it may find difficult to overcome.

The Rupee was at 82.29 to the US Dollar, up from 82.36 in the previous session. The Rupee has been on a recovery path due to the Dollar's decline since the US non-farm payrolls data on Friday.

It is "difficult to see" the USD/INR moving below 82.20-82.30, the resistance-turned-support area, a forex trader said, adding short-term speculators and importers are likely to step in.

Dollar index and Asian currencies

The Dollar index extended losses in Asian trading hours, slipping to a two-month-low of 101.38. That lifted Asian currencies between 0.1 per cent and 0.3 per cent .

Data due later in the day is expected to show that both headline and core US consumer price index rose 0.3 per cent month-on-month in June, per a Reuters poll of economists.

Rising inflation

On a year-on-year basis, the headline and core CPI are expected to have climbed 3.1 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively. The inflation reading comes less than two weeks before the US Federal Reserve meeting, at which a 25 basis points rate hike is widely expected.

"If the consensus is correct about headline and core inflation rising by 0.3 per cent month-on-month, the Fed will not be convinced that inflation can return to its 2 per cent target this year," DBS Research said in a note.

The June inflation data, due about half an hour before the US data, is expected to have risen 4.58 per cent on-year from 4.25 per cent in May, according to a Reuters poll.

The Rupee future premiums were mostly unchanged before the US and India data. The 1-year implied yield was at 1.64 per cent.