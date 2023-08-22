Rupee Rises 7 Paise To 83.06 Against US Dollar 

Rupee against US Dollar: The Rupee rebounded from its previous all-time lows, strengthening by 7 paise to reach 83.06 against the US Dollar during early trade on Tuesday. This shift was attributed to the retreat of the American currency from its elevated levels. Forex traders said that the Rupee was experiencing a confined trading range due to foreign investors' selling pressure, which dampened market sentiment. However, the weak tone of the US Dollar and positive trends in the domestic market offered some support against potential declines.

Beginning at 83.07 at the interbank foreign exchange, the Rupee touched a high of 83.06 against the US Dollar, marking a 7-paise increase over its previous close. In the previous session, the Rupee had weakened by 3 paise, closing at an all-time low of 83.13 against the US Dollar.

Gaurang Somaiya, a forex and bullion analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, remarked that the Rupee had experienced noteworthy fluctuations over the past week, but recent sessions saw it consolidating within a narrow range with reduced volatility.

He also noted that the US Dollar had begun to retrace from higher levels after its longest winning streak in 15 months. This retreat came as a response to safe-haven buying in light of uncertainty in China and better-than-expected economic indicators from the US.

Dollar index and crude benchmark

The Dollar index, which measures the Dollar's strength against a basket of six major currencies, declined by 0.12 per cent, reaching 103.17. Brent crude futures, the global benchmark for oil, saw a decrease of 0.17 per cent, settling at $84.32 (Rs 7,003.49) per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex exhibited a rise of 127.81 points, or 0.20 per cent, trading at 65,343.90. The broader NSE Nifty advanced by 41.90 points, or 0.22 per cent, reaching 19,435.50.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on the previous trading day, offloading shares worth Rs 1,901.10 crore, as per exchange data.

(With PTI inputs)