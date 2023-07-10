Rupee Snaps Four-day Losing Streak As Dollar Retreats

Rupee ended higher on Monday, snapping a four-session losing streak, as weaker-than-expected US jobs data lowered expectations that the Federal Reserve would be more hawkish than previously anticipated.

The rupee ended up 0.2 per cent at 82.5650 to the dollar, compared with 82.74 and recorded its best session since June 16.

Dollar index logged worst session last week

With foreign investors bringing in dollars everyday and the Reserve Bank of India also looking to keep the domestic currency in a range, maybe the market could again see the 82 levels coming back in a few days, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.

The dollar index dropped 0.9 per cent on Friday, its worst session in almost four months after the payrolls data showed the US economy added the fewest jobs in 2-1/2 years in June, while the two-year US yields slipped back under 5%.

The rupee far forward premiums rose, tracking the drop in near-maturity US yields. The one-year implied forward yield on the dollar against the rupee was up 5 basis points at 1.61 per cent.

"The US employment numbers were not exactly weak but were not enough to think the Fed should be even more hawkish," HSBC analysts said in a note.

"A benign payrolls, however, should still be conducive for emerging market FX carry to work further."