Rupee Strengthens 38 Paise To 82.75 Amid India's Inclusion In JPMorgan Bond Index

In early trade, the Indian Rupee gained ground against the US Dollar, strengthening by 38 paise to reach 82.75. This increase in the Rupee's value was attributed to the positive sentiment generated by India's inclusion in the JPMorgan bond index, a move that is expected to have significant implications for the debt market and global investors.

The domestic currency opened the trading session at 82.75, marking a 38-paise improvement from its previous close. In the preceding session, the Rupee had traded in a narrow range and concluded 2 paise lower at 83.13 against the US Dollar.

Rising foreign investment

The decision by JPMorgan Chase & Co to incorporate government bonds into its benchmark emerging-market index is anticipated to attract greater foreign investment into the debt market. This development has had a favourable impact on the Rupee, leading to an approximate 0.42 per cent appreciation in the NDF non-deliverable forward markets, with rates reaching around 82.80, as noted by CR Forex Advisors' Managing Director, Amit Pabari.

The positive momentum in the Rupee is expected to carry forward into the onshore market, possibly reaching levels around 82.50 in the coming sessions once the 82.80 levels are breached. However, Pabari also cautioned that the upside movement may be limited between the 83.25-83.30 zone due to robust intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Dollar index and benchmark oil prices

Meanwhile, the Dollar index, which measures the strength of the US Dollar against a basket of six major currencies, increased by 0.12 per cent to reach 105.48.

In the global oil market, Brent crude futures, the benchmark for global oil prices, traded 0.61 per cent higher at $93.87 per barrel.

On the domestic front, the BSE Sensex, comprising 30 major stocks, was marginally higher by 22.14 points, or 0.03 per cent at 66,252.38 points. The broader NSE Nifty, on the other hand, declined by 3.65 points, or 0.02 per cent, reaching 19,738.70.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on the previous trading day, with sales of shares amounting to Rs 3,007.36 crore, according to exchange data.

(With PTI Inputs)