Rupee Strengthens 6 Paise To 82.02 Against US Dollar On Foreign Fund Inflows

The Indian rupee exhibited resilience, rising 6 paise to 82.02 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, supported by steady foreign fund inflows. However, the surge in crude oil prices tempered sharp gains for the local unit, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 82.05 and touched a high of 82.02 against the American currency, marking a 6-paise increase from its previous close of 82.08.

Forex traders pointed out that the rupee's strength was backed by the softness of the US dollar and sustained inflows from Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs). The dollar index, measuring the greenback's strength against six currencies, dipped 0.22 per cent to 100.06, further supporting the rupee's upward momentum.

While the rupee's appreciation was welcomed, concerns lingered over the impact of rising crude oil prices, which could potentially limit its gains. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.13 per cent to USD 79.56 per barrel, posing a threat to the rupee's stability. The increase in crude oil prices raises worries about India's import bill and inflationary pressures on the economy.

Despite the current challenges, foreign investors showed confidence in the Indian markets as FIIs were net buyers in the capital markets on Wednesday, purchasing shares worth Rs 1,165.47 crore, according to exchange data. This continued foreign investment infusion has been a key factor supporting the rupee's performance amid the volatile global economic landscape.

Fed interest rate decision awaited

Traders are now closely awaiting cues from the upcoming Federal Reserve rate decision next week to gauge further market movements. The central bank's decision could have significant implications for currency markets worldwide and may influence the rupee's trajectory against the US dollar.

Rupee gains but market awaits the Fed rate hike data | Image credit: Pexels

Market participants are keeping a watchful eye on any hints of monetary policy shifts, especially in the backdrop of the ongoing economic recovery and inflation concerns.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex traded 49.46 points or 0.07 per cent lower at 67,047.98, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 13.45 points or 0.07 per cent to 19,819.70. The stock market's performance, combined with the rupee's movements, indicates the cautious sentiment among investors amid global uncertainties.

As the day progresses, traders will closely monitor the developments in crude oil prices and the US dollar's movements, which may provide further insights into the rupee's performance for the rest of the trading session. Any significant fluctuations in these factors could lead to quick changes in the rupee's value against the US dollar.

In conclusion, the Indian rupee started the day on a positive note, buoyed by foreign fund inflows and a weaker US dollar. However, the ongoing surge in crude oil prices continues to pose challenges to the local currency. Traders remain vigilant, waiting for cues from the Federal Reserve rate decision next week, and keeping an eye on the global economic and geopolitical developments that may impact the rupee's trajectory in the near future.

(With PTI inputs)