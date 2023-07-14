Rupee Strengthens By 12 Paise To 81.96 Against US Dollar

The Indian Rupee showed signs of strength on Friday, gaining 12 paise against the US Dollar, as positive performance in the domestic equity markets and a weaker Dollar against major global currencies bolstered investor confidence.

According to forex traders, the appreciation in the domestic unit was limited by the surge in international crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Rupee opened strong at 81.97 against the Dollar and further advanced to 81.96, marking a gain of 12 paise compared to its previous closing rate.

During the initial trading period, the Rupee remained within a narrow range of 81.92 to 81.97 against the American currency.

In the previous session on Thursday, the Rupee had settled at 82.08 against the Dollar.

The Dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, declined by 0.19 per cent to 99.26.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark, Brent crude futures, rose by 0.11 per cent to $81.45 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex witnessed a 0.25 per cent increase, or 164.96 points, trading at 65,723.85. The broader NSE Nifty also advanced by 0.29 per cent, or 56.15 points, reaching 19,469.90.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the capital markets on Thursday, purchasing shares worth Rs 2,237.93 crore, as per exchange data.

(With PTI inputs)