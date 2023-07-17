Rupee Strengthens By 6 Paise To 82.11 Against US Dollar

Steady foreign fund inflows have bolstered the Indian rupee, leading to a gain of 6 paise against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, reaching a level of 82.11. Forex traders revealed that the surge in crude oil prices limited the local currency's sharp gains.

The rupee commenced trading at 82.14 against the American currency at the interbank foreign exchange and reached a high of 82.11, marking a rise of 6 paise compared to its previous close of 82.17.

Forex traders attributed the rupee's support to the softness in the US dollar and sustained foreign institutional investment (FII) inflows. However, they also expressed concern about the impact of rising crude oil prices, which could restrict the rupee's gains.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against six major currencies, witnessed a slight increase of 0.05 per cent and reached 99.96. Simultaneously, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose by 0.85 per cent to reach USD 79.19 per barrel.

The Indian equity market demonstrated a positive trend, with the 30-share BSE Sensex recording a 0.05 per cent increase, equivalent to 33.35 points, and settling at 66,094.25. Moreover, the broader NSE Nifty advanced by 22.55 points or 0.12 per cent to reach 19,587.05.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Friday, having purchased shares worth Rs 2,636.43 crore.

In another positive development, India's foreign exchange reserves grew by $1.229 billion to reach $596.28 billion in the week ending on July 7, as reported by the Reserve Bank of India. The previous week witnessed an increase of $1.85 billion, resulting in a total of $595.05 billion in forex reserves.

(With PTI Inputs)

