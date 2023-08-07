Rupee Strengthens To 82.74, Snaps Four-day Losing Streak

Rupee strengthened on Monday, snapping a four-day losing streak, however, the currency continued to hover around a narrow range led by demand from importers and rising concerns about elevated crude oil prices.

The Rupee closed at 82.74 per US Dollar, gaining 0.12 per cent on the day. It ended at 82.84 on Friday.

As per traders, concerns about elevated crude prices and demand from importers, including oil companies, kept the currency from strengthening further.

"Anything beyond $83 per barrel on crude oil, and the Rupee will be watching closely," said Sajal Gupta, head of forex and rates, at Edelweiss Financial Services.

Gupta said that the Rupee is likely to trade in the 82.50-82.80 range over the next few days.

Rising oil prices

Oil prices continued to be around their highest levels seen since mid-April. This comes after Saudi Arabia and Russia pledged to extend supply cuts through September.

There is little to no expectation of the Rupee weakening above the 83 levels this week, a forex trader with a private bank said.

"Overall, oil prices are the biggest tail risk for the Rupee market right now," said Arnob Biswas, head of FX research at SMC Global Securities.

Biswas expects the Rupee to be range bound between 82.40 to 82.85 over the next few days, with the tone of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy decision on Thursday being a key monitor for its hawkishness.

The RBI is widely expected to hold rates steady.

"We do see one more 25 bps hike in CY23 as CPI inflation is still away from the 4 per cent target," said Bank of America in a note.

Consumer price inflation figures in the US will also be released on Thursday. A softer-than-expected number may further curtail the chances of another rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

(With Reuters inputs)