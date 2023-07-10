Rupee Surges 6 Paise To 82.55 Against US Dollar Amid Strong Equity Markets

The Rupee rose 6 paise to 82.55 against the US Dollar in early trade on Monday on the back of sustained foreign fund inflows and positive trends in domestic equities. Rupee opened at 82.65 against the Dollar at the interbank foreign exchange. On Friday, the Rupee closed at 82.61 against US Dollar.

Dollar index

The Dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.18 per cent to 102.45.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 0.65 per cent higher at $77.96 per barrel.

Rise in foreign exchange reserves

Forex traders said the Rupee is trading on a positive note on sustained foreign fund inflows and positive macroeconomic indicators.

India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $1.853 billion to $595.051 billion in the week ended June 30, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

Equity markets

Equity benchmarks rose, led by gains in Reliance Industries, ahead of corporate earnings for the June quarter.

The BSE Sensex increased 149.62 points or 0.23 per cent to 65,430.07. The NSE Nifty surged 59.50 points or 0.31 per cent to 19,391.30.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on Friday as they purchased shares worth Rs 790.40 crore, according to exchange data.



(With inputs from PTI)