Rupee To Begin The Day Stronger, Supported By US Treasury Yield Pullback

Rupee to open stronger: The rupee is likely to open slightly stronger on Friday aided by a pullback in US treasury yields and steady crude oil prices. Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at around 83.14-83.15 against the US dollar compared with a close of 83.1850 in the previous session.

The 10-year US treasury yield eased to 4.59 per cent in Asia after climbing to 4.68 per cent on Thursday, its highest level since October 2007. The two-year US treasury yield was also lower at 5.07 per cent.

The rupee is likely to see another trading session held in a tight range, a foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank said. Dollar demand is persistent but "upside is limited on account of likely central bank intervention above 83.25 levels".

Brent crude oil futures were little changed in Asia trading at $95.43 after rising above $97 on Thursday.

"There is likely reluctance amongst participants to push too much higher right now with the market clearly in overbought territory," ING Bank stated in a note, referring to the recent rally in crude oil prices.

India remains in FTSE Russe;’s emerging market watchlist

While India fell short of inclusion in FTSE Russell's emerging market government bond index, the country remained on a watch list.

"Areas for improvement in the Indian government bond market structure highlighted by international investors remain largely unchanged from the previous March 2023 review," FTSE said on Thursday.

The dollar index was lower in Asia at 106.02 and off its 10-month highs hit earlier in the week. Asian currencies were trading mixed but the offshore Chinese yuan was up 0.13 per cent.

Investors are keeping an eye on US core personal consumption expenditure numbers due later in the day, which will provide cues on the country's inflation trajectory.