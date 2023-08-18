Rupee To Open Higher On Dollar's Retreat, Long-term Concerns Continue

Rupee is likely to commence trading with gains on Friday, mirroring the retreat of the US dollar against both major and Asian currencies, coupled with a respite in US yields.

Forecasts from non-deliverable forwards suggest that the rupee is likely to initiate trading around 82.98-83.02 against the US dollar, in contrast to the previous session's value of 83.1475.

To prevent the rupee from reaching new record lows, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is believed to have engaged in dollar sales in both the offshore and onshore markets.

Dollar’s decline to strengthen Rupee

The dollar's decline will offer support to the RBI's efforts to maintain the local currency's stance around the 83 level, remarked a forex trader at a Mumbai-based bank.

Image credit: Unsplash

"However, I think it is only a matter of time before we have a big move higher (on USD/INR)," he said. "The fact that you are at current levels despite RBI intervention is bullish (for USD/INR)."

The dollar index retreated from a two-month peak, enabling Asian currencies to rebound. Notably, the offshore Chinese yuan experienced a rebound to 7.2898, recovering from its multi-month lows.

Meanwhile, the 10-year US yield retreated to 4.25 per cent after reaching a fresh 10-month high of 4.33 per cent on the previous day.

Strong US economy outlook

The persistence of robust US economic data has triggered concerns among investors that US interest rates are poised to remain elevated for an extended period. This has led to speculation that policymakers might not have concluded their cycle of rate hikes.

US Fed chief Jerome Powell | Image credit: ANI

US indicators for July, including industrial production, retail sales, and housing data, collectively indicate a strong start to the third quarter.

ANZ noted, "US activity data over the last week has challenged the expectations that the economy will slow in the second half."

Should the robust data trend persist until the September meeting of the Federal Reserve, committee members may be compelled to acknowledge the potential need for tighter policy settings, ANZ highlighted.

(With Reuters inputs)



